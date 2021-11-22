Nigeria: #EndsSARS - Govt Should Protect People At Risk of 'Leaked' Report - Owonikoko, LASG Lawyer

22 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

Counsel for the Lagos State Government, Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, has suggested that government should provide special security to everyone who might be potentially vulnerable to the risk of the fallout of the leakage of the Lagos EndSARS panel report.

In a chat with Vanguard on Monday, Owonikoko denied knowledge of any attack on one of the EndSARS protesters, Miss Kanyisochukwu Ibe and the alleged threat to life by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, but added that such action must be condemned if true.

He said: "I am not aware of any such thing sir. However, if it's true I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I however find it curious that it's people who have passionate sympathy for the victims that are being reported to be threatened.

"Government must do all within its powers to provide special security cover and protection for everyone who might be potentially vulnerable to the risk of the fallout of the leakage of the panel report from all sides.

"And people must be advised to stop social media aggravation of matters. Abuse of that platform contributed in no little measure to the original crisis. We should all learn some lessons from it and avoid inflaming the polity."

