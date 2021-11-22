Tanzania: Jk Recounts 1998 Bombing of Us Embassy in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Former President Jakaya Kikwete took time to narrate the 1998 bombings of the US embassy in Tanzania, describing the role he played in an effort to quell tension at the site.

Speaking during a dinner gala to celebrate the US Thanksgiving tradition held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania (AmCham-TZ), Mr Kikwete said he was the first Tanzania government official to arrive at the scene after the incident.

The ex-President said he was travelling with former President Benjamin Mkapa on that day. He went home from the office - just to be informed of the incident that was described as 'barbaric.'

"When I was at home, I heard a loud bang. My house is somewhere in Mikocheni, a kilometre or two from the embassy. Then, I got a phone call informing me about the bombing," he told participants of the event.

Mr Kikwete - who, during that time, was serving as the minister of Foreign and East African Cooperation - said he accompanied Mr Mkapa to a meeting at the Victoria Falls...