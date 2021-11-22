Tanzania: Jk Recounts 1998 Bombing of Us Embassy in Dar es Salaam

22 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Former President Jakaya Kikwete took time to narrate the 1998 bombings of the US embassy in Tanzania, describing the role he played in an effort to quell tension at the site.

Speaking during a dinner gala to celebrate the US Thanksgiving tradition held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania (AmCham-TZ), Mr Kikwete said he was the first Tanzania government official to arrive at the scene after the incident.

The ex-President said he was travelling with former President Benjamin Mkapa on that day. He went home from the office - just to be informed of the incident that was described as 'barbaric.'

"When I was at home, I heard a loud bang. My house is somewhere in Mikocheni, a kilometre or two from the embassy. Then, I got a phone call informing me about the bombing," he told participants of the event.

Mr Kikwete - who, during that time, was serving as the minister of Foreign and East African Cooperation - said he accompanied Mr Mkapa to a meeting at the Victoria Falls...

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X