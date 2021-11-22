Nigeria: Coalition Demands Release of 200 Detained EndSARS Protesters

22 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have demanded the release of over 200 EndSARS protesters still being detained in various detention facilities across the country.

The CSOs that made the demand on Monday in Lagos at a press conference include New Nigeria Network, Coalition for Revolution, Take it Back Movement and Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association.

The coalition noted that over 200 protesters who were arrested during the October 20,202 EndSARS protests across the country are still being detained at various detention centres.

More details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X