Nigeria: Zulum, Afe Babalola Decry Lapses in Nigeria's Education System

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), have decried lapses in the nation's education system, saying the damage done by increasing rate of illegal universities in the country is irreparable.

The duo spoke yesterday at the 9th convocation ceremony of 1,415 ABUAD graduands where Governor Zulum, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari were bestowed with honorary awards.

According to the legal icon, the illegal universities are causing damage to tertiary education in the country and he called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Universities Commission(NUC) to prosecute those behind such illegal institutions.

While urging the NUC to be strict and thorough in its regulations for the establishment of universities Babalola said: "Most disappointedly, the National Assembly for some time now approved the establishment of one-subject university in their constituency.

"The damage done to education by these illegal universities is irreparable. I call on the federal government, ministry of education, NUC, EFCC to identify these universities, their operators and teachers and take appropriate sanctions which include forfeiture of the property and imprisonment of collaborators."

In his address, Governor Zulum, attributed insecurity in the form of kidnapping, banditry and killings in Nigeria largely to lack of proper education.

Zulum who responded on behalf of the honourees, charged all Nigerians to as a matter of necessity continue to work together to sustain the unity of the Nigerian nation

Also speaking, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said Ekiti is proud that ABUAD is domiciled in the state, saying "this university is a tourism for us not only in education, but in medical, because we have one of the best hospitals in Nigeria here in this university.