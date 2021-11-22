Zimbabwe: PSZ Donates Mobile Clinic to Mat North

Victoria Falls-The Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) with help from the Embassy of Sweden, has handed over an emergency response land cruiser and mobile caravan to Matabeleland North province to improve access to primary care health services particularly sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls.

The vehicle and caravan were handed over at a ceremony held at the Victoria Falls Hospital on Saturday.

The vehicle, similar to off-road land cruisers used by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in its health services countrywide, will be used to pull the caravan.

The caravan was modified and comfortably made into a mobile clinic with various fittings including electricity outlets.

Its main services will be around improving access to SRHR, contraceptives and emergency services across the province.

PSZ country director Pester Siraha said the organisation prides itself in being a long-established complementing partner of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, specifically working with the department of reproductive health and the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC).

"On behalf of Population Services Zimbabwe I want to express my sincere gratitude for the valued support we are currently receiving from the Embassy of Sweden. The support is helping us as an organisation, to advance our mandate," she said.

She said PSZ programme strategy is anchored on leaving no one behind, strengthening private sector provision and clients. PSZ has been providing service services in the province since the year 2000 and scaled up operations in 2007 when a fully-fledged outreach team was dedicated to the province.

Provision of sexual reproductive health services remains a critical component of health services and challenges faced in country require innovative and adaptable approaches and cooperation with the Ministry, private sector, business community, donors, civil society and the people of Zimbabwe.

"In response to the above need for emergency preparedness and with continued support from the embassy, PSZ purchased a mobile caravan and land cruiser vehicle for the emergency response team," said Siraha.

The emergency response team was set-up in late 2020 to attend to emergencies following the outbreak of Covid-19 and has been instrumental in providing services in all provinces working with the ministry of Health.

To date in Matabeleland North the emergency team has provided services at in Lupane, Nkayi and Hwange.

"We have conducted more than 6 300 mobile outreach visits in the province, provided services to over 120 000 people and currently have an outreach team in Hwange providing comprehensive SRHR services and supporting 16 health institutions including Victoria Falls Hospital.

It is our hope that this complementary service in response to emergencies will go a long way in ensuring continual and uninterrupted health service delivery across all provinces," added Siraha as she thanked government for supporting PSZ since 1987 when it started operations.

She said PSZ country programme operations are fully aligned with the national health vision and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The Embassy of Sweden's support countrywide includes nine static clinics, 10 mobile clinics, one emergency response mobile clinic, 15 mobile single providers also known as MS Ladies, 100 public sector health facilities under PSS channel.

Sweden Ambassador to Zimbabwe Asa Pehrson said the initiative is aimed at strengthening and complimenting medical emergency response efforts in the country.

"This emergency response unit we are handing over today has already been working towards this objective across the country. It will go a long way in ensuring that SRHR services are delivered to the last mile so that a choice of quality, affordable contraceptives reach women and girls no matter where they live. Greater access to and respect for sexual and reproductive health and rights are one of the core areas in the Swedish Development Cooperation strategy for Zimbabwe," said the Ambassador.

She said the idea is to protect health and rights of women and girls in Zimbabwe and achieve significant reductions in unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and maternal mortality.

A myriad of challenges including natural hazards and Covid-19 pandemic pout a strain on health services especially provision and access of sexual reproductive health and SRHR services.

Perhson said the challenges necessitated the need to further strengthen existing emergency health response systems to ensure many people have access to essential services in times of emergency.

Hwange District Medical Officer Dr Fungai Mvura said the equipment will be put to good use.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Health we express our gratitude to PSZ and Embassy of Sweden for the great work they are doing in the country and in Matabeleland North in particular.

"The gesture will improve availability and access to integrated family planning and contraceptive services, improve access and uptake of voluntary contraceptive services among adolescents by reducing the

unmet need, expand contraceptive choice by promoting a comprehensive package of service to include long acting and reversible contraceptive methods and strengthen supply chain management of contraceptive commodities," she said.

Dr Mvura said the partnership will continue, as a healthy nation is a productive nation, and key to achieving a middle income economy by 2030.