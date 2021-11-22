Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Heads to South Africa

22 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Dube

The revival of tourism post Covid-19 is set to dominate talks when South African leader President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta for a three-day official visit.

The two countries' economies contracted after being pummeled by the impact of the coronavirus crisis that hit key sectors like tourism.

President Ramaphosa will host the Kenya leader, who arrives in Pretoria on Monday, at the Union Buildings in the capital before the two leaders head to Transnet Engineering in Koedoespoort.

The Transnet engagement is aimed at providing an ideal opportunity to showcase South Africa's capability in the supply and maintenance of rail-related technology.

"President Ramaphosa will lead South Africa's delegation to the Official Talks with President Kenyatta where discussions will range between bilateral, multilateral, economic, regional and continental issues.

"Memoranda of Agreement on cooperation in International Cooperation and Relations, Home Affairs and Tourism are expected to be signed," the Presidency in South Africa said in a statement.

The two heads of state will also address the South Africa-Kenya Business Forum to further explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation.

They will also discuss the latest developments around the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

"President Kenyatta's programme will include a visit to the Aspen Pharmacare facility in Gqeberha on 24 November 2021 to demonstrate South Africa's technical capacity to manufacture and distribute vaccines and other pharmaceuticals for a global market in accordance with international standards as well as to highlight areas of possible cooperation with Kenya," the South African Presidency added.

Kenya and South Africa share a longstanding, mutually beneficial relations that pre-date Kenya's historic support for the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in South Africa.

They are trading partners with South Africa having exported $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020 against imports of $20.9 million.

According to the statement, there are more than 60 South African companies operating in Kenya, with investments in financial services, real estate, food and beverages, entertainment services and hospitality sector, among others.

Additionally, South African Airways (SAA) and Kenya Airways have indicated they want to co-start a pan-African airline group in the long-term. The carriers recently signed a deal in in this regard.

They believe such a pan-African airline group could "enhance mutual growth potential by taking advantage of strengths of the two airlines' busy hubs".

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X