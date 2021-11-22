Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Heads to South Africa

The revival of tourism post Covid-19 is set to dominate talks when South African leader President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta for a three-day official visit.

The two countries' economies contracted after being pummeled by the impact of the coronavirus crisis that hit key sectors like tourism.

President Ramaphosa will host the Kenya leader, who arrives in Pretoria on Monday, at the Union Buildings in the capital before the two leaders head to Transnet Engineering in Koedoespoort.

The Transnet engagement is aimed at providing an ideal opportunity to showcase South Africa's capability in the supply and maintenance of rail-related technology.

"President Ramaphosa will lead South Africa's delegation to the Official Talks with President Kenyatta where discussions will range between bilateral, multilateral, economic, regional and continental issues.

"Memoranda of Agreement on cooperation in International Cooperation and Relations, Home Affairs and Tourism are expected to be signed," the Presidency in South Africa said in a statement.

The two heads of state will also address the South Africa-Kenya Business Forum to further explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation.

They will also discuss the latest developments around the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

"President Kenyatta's programme will include a visit to the Aspen Pharmacare facility in Gqeberha on 24 November 2021 to demonstrate South Africa's technical capacity to manufacture and distribute vaccines and other pharmaceuticals for a global market in accordance with international standards as well as to highlight areas of possible cooperation with Kenya," the South African Presidency added.

Kenya and South Africa share a longstanding, mutually beneficial relations that pre-date Kenya's historic support for the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in South Africa.

They are trading partners with South Africa having exported $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020 against imports of $20.9 million.

According to the statement, there are more than 60 South African companies operating in Kenya, with investments in financial services, real estate, food and beverages, entertainment services and hospitality sector, among others.

Additionally, South African Airways (SAA) and Kenya Airways have indicated they want to co-start a pan-African airline group in the long-term. The carriers recently signed a deal in in this regard.

They believe such a pan-African airline group could "enhance mutual growth potential by taking advantage of strengths of the two airlines' busy hubs".