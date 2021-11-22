Namibia: Alleged Exam Cheaters Arrested

The Namibian Police in Oshana have arrested two students from Elite Tutorial College in Ondangwa on Wednesday after being caught with Grade 12 English examination papers and memorandums.

According to the police, the two students were denied bail after they appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Thursday while police investigations are still ongoing.

The police further said they are carrying out investigations among teachers and learners at the school. On Friday, some students at the college told New Era their school has been practising criminal activities as some of the students have had exam question papers and answers before they write the exam.

One of the students alleged that some students had exam question papers and memos of the subject that was written on Monday. The student stated that normally when they are done writing exams, they discuss how the exam was and it was at that point some students said the exam was very easy because they have seen question papers and answers.

Students allegedly bought the question papers and answers for N$600, although they didn't specify who made them available for sale. "We want to re-write the examination, as it is not fair to those that didn't have access to the question papers and answers. It will not be fair as some of us will fail while others will pass."

Students said they all have paid for the examination just like any other students, therefore, they are pleading with the ministry of education to intervene in the matter.

Some of the teachers at the school have also expressed their disappointment and suggested that the ministry of education should set new question papers to allow students to re-write the examination.

The ministry of education spokesperson Sem Shino, confirmed the ministry received the report on the incident.

Shino revealed the school principal, teachers and all learners at the school are being investigated.