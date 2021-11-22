Egypt's Delegate to UN Reviews State's Efforts to Combat Terrorism Funding

19 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq took part on Thursday in a joint meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Da'esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, held at United Nations Headquarters, New York on "Terrorist-financing threats and trends and the implementation of Security Council resolution 2462 (2019).

In a press statement, Egypt's Permanent Mission to the UN said the Egyptian delegate reviewed during the meeting Egypt's recent efforts to control the circles of funding terrorism and the response to renewed challenges in this regard.

Egypt's efforts were praised by The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which is a FATF-style regional body (FSRB) for countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Through the organization, members work to adopt and implement the FATF recommendations as well as anti-terrorism treaties and UN Security Council resolutions, added the statement.

The Egyptian diplomat pointed out to the current fruitful cooperation between the money laundering and terrorism combat unit in Egypt, the UN Office on Countering Terrorism and the UN Center for Countering Terrorism in the field of building capabilities of the region in the field of countering the funding of terrorism. He asserted that Egypt is working on developing such cooperation in the coming phase.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X