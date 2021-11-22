Egypt's Delegate to UN Reviews State's Efforts to Combat Terrorism Funding

Egypt's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq took part on Thursday in a joint meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Da'esh and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, held at United Nations Headquarters, New York on "Terrorist-financing threats and trends and the implementation of Security Council resolution 2462 (2019).

In a press statement, Egypt's Permanent Mission to the UN said the Egyptian delegate reviewed during the meeting Egypt's recent efforts to control the circles of funding terrorism and the response to renewed challenges in this regard.

Egypt's efforts were praised by The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), which is a FATF-style regional body (FSRB) for countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Through the organization, members work to adopt and implement the FATF recommendations as well as anti-terrorism treaties and UN Security Council resolutions, added the statement.

The Egyptian diplomat pointed out to the current fruitful cooperation between the money laundering and terrorism combat unit in Egypt, the UN Office on Countering Terrorism and the UN Center for Countering Terrorism in the field of building capabilities of the region in the field of countering the funding of terrorism. He asserted that Egypt is working on developing such cooperation in the coming phase.

MENA