Egypt: Awqaf Minister Receives Invitation for Taking Part in Islamic Unity Conference in UAE

19 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa received Thursday an invitation from UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to take part in the Islamic unity conference.

Held under the rubric "Islamic Unity, Concept, Opportunities and Challenges", the conference is slated to be held on December 12-14 in Abu Dhabi.

The invitation was handed by UAE Secretary-General of The World Muslim Communities Council Mohamed Bechari, who praised the efforts of the Awqaf Ministry in combating the extremist thoughts. MENA

