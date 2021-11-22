Egypt: FM to Athens to Attend Meeting With Greek, Cypriot, French Ministers

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Greece's capital Athens on Friday to take part in a ministerial meeting with his Greek, Cypriot and French counterparts. The meeting is to be held amid a consensus in the strategic vision among the four countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Thursday.

The meeting will tackle regional and international issues of common concern and ways of developing Egypt's relations with the European Union.It will also discuss pushing forward cooperation in the fields of energy as well as combating climate change and immigration within the framework of close coordination between Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France.

MENA