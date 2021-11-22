Egypt: Prince Charles - 'Whoever Drinks From Nile, Is Bound to Return to Egypt'

Prince Charles of Wales reiterated Thursday the strong ties, binding the UK and Egypt, and stressed that "whoever drinks from the Nile once, is bound to return to Egypt.

"The comments of Prince Charles came as he and his spouse, Duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday attended a reception party at the Giza Pyramids area's first restaurant, the 9 Pyramids Lounge.

A galaxy of top state officials, politicians, artists and public figures, led by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, were attending. Initiating his speech by the Arabic salute "peace be upon you," Prince Charles spoke about the importance of Egypt, voiced his pleasure to visit it again after 15 years since his last visit. He shed light on the importance of exerting great efforts to protect the environment, citing that the ancient Egyptians had put out a system for protecting the environment, which proved their awareness of the significance of this issue.All the three divine religions have prodded us to protect the environment, adding that this point was the notion of an earlier speech, themed "Islam and the environment," which he delivered a few years ago at Oxford University.He praised Egypt's eagerness to be in the forefront advocates for the issue of climate change.

MENA