Ghana: GBA Outdoors New Titles, Car, Website

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) yesterday launched 10 new title belts for its championships.

The occasion was also used to outdoor a brand new vehicle for the association and a website.

The belts, manufactured in Pakistan, will replace the old ones and would be kept by boxers that won it.

The event brought together former world champions including Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joseph Agbeko and other stakeholders in the boxing industry.

Launching them, the President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye said the acquisition of the belts, car and the website are moves to reshape and revive boxing in the country.

The arrival of the belts, he said, will mark an end to the era where boxers are made to return titles for other promotions.

He said he has tapped into the knowledge of his predecessors in reshaping and reviving the GBA and to make it viable to the corporate sector.

The present GBA, he said would focused on the wellbeing of the boxers and the coaches.

Consequently, he said, he has created an office for the GBA president to listen to or receive concerns and complaints from them.

Additionally, offices would be established for the marketing and communication teams as they hope to have a strong administrative set up.

Mr. Neequaye urged stakeholders to comply with the rules and regulations of the GBA and appealed to foreign based boxers to remit to the GBA the percentage from their purses to support the association financially.

The representative of MoYS and the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwame Amponfi commended the GBA which activities he described as visionary and developmental and pledged the support of the two agencies for their activities.

Addressing the guests, former Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Nii Lante Vanderpuyje advised stakeholders to be committed to the development and promotion of the game rather than indulging in selfish acts to enrich themselves.