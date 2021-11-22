Ghana Now Has 863 Covid-19 Active Cases

Ghana has recorded eight more cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), shooting up the country's case count to 130,727 as of November 12.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 128,684 people have recovered from the disease.

Unfortunately, 1,207 people have died from the disease with 22 people in severe conditions and five people in critical state.

The GHS has indicated on its website that the country currently has 836 active cases.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated that 49,655 people tested positive out of 447,737total number of tests conducted while 78,151 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 886,377 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 2,921 people tested positive out of 599,294 tests conducted.

The service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 1,933,408 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.8per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 70,621confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 20,717 cases.

Western has 7,535 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,595 cases.

The Service also said that Central had 4,859 confirmed cases while Bono East had 2,552cases.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, had a total of 5,357 cases and the Western North has 1,006 cases.

The Bono Region has a total of 2,122 cases followed by the Northern Region with 1,761 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,058 cases, Upper East 1,484, Oti, 848, Upper West, 743 cases, Savannah, 262 and the North East with 283 cases.

Meanwhile, the Service indicated that five regions had recorded no active actives. They included Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savannah and Western North regions.

The Service has therefore warned of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 if Ghanaians become complacent.

It has asked people who have not taken the vaccine to do so while continuing to adhere to the safety precautions as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, GHS, gave the warning at a media briefing in Accra on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.