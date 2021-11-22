Ghana: Exim Bank, Nanasim Ventures, Rainbow Support Farmers' Day

The Ghana Exim Bank yesterday presented a tractor and accessories to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) towards the celebration of this year's Farmers' Day celebration.

The tractor and accessories, valued at GH₵398,700, was to motivate farmers in the country's quest towards an agricultural efficiency economy.

Michael Tetteh Voedagbe, General Manager, Human Resource and Administration of the bank, presented the equipment to the MoFA, in Accra.

He stated that the bank had over the years supported the national Farmers' Day and would continue to support government recognize the immense role played by the country's food producers for the improvement in the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Voedagbe said that the bank was poised to support farmers as well as those engaged in the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the bank's initiative and contribute to the country's agriculture development.

Another company, Nanasim Ventures Limited, an agrochemical and fertiliser producing company, also presented a dummy cheque for GH₵25,000 and agrochemicals valued at GH₵7,000.00 towards the celebration.

The General Manager of Nanasim, Sadat Okuampah, said the company would continue to support the Farmers' Day celebration.

Rainbow Agro Chemicals Limited, also presented a dummy cheque for GH₵25,000 and agrochemicals valued at GH₵7,000 to the Ministry towards the Farmers' Day celebration.

The Technical Manager of Rainbow Ghana Limited, George SelasieOcloo, presenting the items, said the time had come for the country to support its gallant farmers.

He appealed to operators in the private sector to contribute their widow's mite,by providing technical assistance to farmers to enable them to increase production.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, who is also the chair of the National Planning Committee of the National Farmers' Day, on behalf of government, commended the donors, and assured that donations would be used for the intended purpose.

