Ghana: Govt Committed to Promoting Health, Educ, Water, Justice Sectors

Sekondi — Government is committed to promoting the health, education, water and justice sectors in the Western Region, the Regional Minister,Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured.

He said that the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) in collaboration with the District Assemblies were focused on providing skills training for the youth.

MrDarko-Mensah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the Turnkey Bogoso Polyclinic, being constructed by VAMED Nederland BV, would be completed by December, this year, to improve maternal health in the region.

"When completed, the polyclinic will be fitted with a mother and child health centre, residential accommodation for doctors and nurses, neonatal unit, delivery wards, pharmacy, obstetrics unit, x-ray facility, laboratory, first aid room, emergency room, and recovery and consulting rooms." he said.

MrDarko-Mensah said that health centres with semi-detached nurses quarters, were also being constructed with funds from the assembly atKomfeku and Yabiw, respectively, in the Shama District, to improve access to health care inthe two areas.

He said that, in the Nzema East municipality, one million dollars has been injected into the upgrading and expansion of Charlotte Dolphyne NVTI campus, at Sanzule, while skill training was ongoing for at least 1,500 youth in the Ahanta West.

MrDarko-Mensahsaid the Jomoro Assembly was funding the construction of a three -unit classroom block at Mpeasem, a five-unit classroom block and 10-computer ICT centres at Asanta, Bomoakpole, Basake and Nvenlsolo.

He said the upgrading of MansoAmenfi NVTI was ongoing whiles the Roman Catholic basic school at Adjakaa-Manso (six unit) had also been completed in 2019.

Mr Darko-Mensah said a science laboratory for the chemistry, physics and biology departments and central Liquefied Gas (LPG) system, has been completed at Mpohor Senior High School (SHS).

"Another science laboratory for the Prestea, Bogoso and Huni Valley SHS has been constructed. An ultra-modern computer laboratory for basic schools has also been completed at the Prestea- Huni Valley municipality by the assembly, he said."

MrDarko-Mensah said that the EffiaKwesiminstim Assembly was constructing a six-classroom block at the Good Shepherd Anglican Primary School at EffiaKuma.

On justice system, he mentioned that, the Amenfi Central District Police headquarters project had been completed, last year, while the Shama District Magistrate Court, with two additional offices and ancillary facilities, had also been rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, sources have hinted the Ghanaian Times that the preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports for the EffiaNkwanta RegionalHospital and AgonaNkwanta projects would soon begin.