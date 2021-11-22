Ghana: Help Complete Nanglayoo Police Station - Torgbui Dziedzieyoo

The chief of the Ewe community at Nanglayoo in the Dawenya - Prampram traditional area, Torgbui Nii Mawuli Gawu Dziedzieyo, has urged public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies for help to complete the district police station project, started in October this year.

The self-help project, estimated to cost GH₵650,000.00 is being financed through voluntary contributions from residents, corporate businesses, spirited individuals and philanthropists, was expected to be completed in six months.

The one-storey building when completed, would have offices for District and Divisional investigators, cells, motor traffic officials and Domestic Violence and Victims support Unit (DOVVSU) and other departments.

According to Togbui Dziedzieyo, the project would not only serve the Nanglayoo community, but also other adjoining communities to maintain law and order, as well as public safety for commuters along the Accra - Aflao Highway.

He said this when he toured the project site on Wednesday to acquaint himself with the progress of the work.

According to Torgbui Dziedzienyo, the successful completion of the project would ginger other individuals to support the area, in order to develop it into a model community.

The population of the area, he explained, was fast growing and everything was needed to be put in place to make the area peaceful and accommodating for everyone.

"We need schools, hospitals, good roads, a market and other amenities, but we must first start something by ourselves to prove that any assistance or support given us would be fully utilised to the benefit of the people," he added.

Torgbui Dziedzienyo, who commended the contractor for living up to expectation, said the concrete works would be completed by Friday to pave way for the laying of the blocks.

He urged the residents to partner the traditional authorities to complete the project on time.

Torgbui Dziedzienyo expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional area, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, for supporting the project with GH¢5,000.00, 100 bags of cement and roofing sheets, M.J.K Horgle, 100 bags of cement, the Prampram Divisional Police Commander, 250 cement blocks and the District Commander, 10 bags of cement.

He also commended Titi Quarries, Prampram Traditional Council, the Adentepoh family, Bob Construction, the Asafoatse of Nanglayoo, Suzzey Enterprises, Bliss Abdallah, Master Ali Family and others who contributed cement blocks, bags of cement, tonnes of sand and water for the project.

The Asafoatse of Nanglayoo, Annang Dapoh, assured Torgbui Dziedzeinyo of his total support, and promised to provide more assistance to ensure the project was completed on schedule.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the project site on Wednesday, the contractor was busily working on the foundation of the building with the materials donated at the ground-breaking ceremony, after which the ground works will begin.