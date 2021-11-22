Ghana: Inter Allies, Liberty Clash As Dol Begins Today

The much-awaited 2021/22 Division One League (DOL) returns today with dicey clashes at all the centres.

In Zone 1, Young Apostles will host Steadfast at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman today.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium tomorrow, newcomers, Dreams Tamale will welcome WA Suntaa as Wa Yaasin lock horns with Bolga All Stars.

The action continues on Monday when Nkoranza Warriors host Bofoakwa Tano at the Ohene Ameyaw Park while Kintampo slug it out with Mighty Royals on Tuesday.

In Zone 2, Achiken will host New Edubiase tomorrow while DOL Super Cup winners, Samartex slug it out with Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday at the Nana Gyamfi Park in Bekwai.

On Saturday, Pacific Heroes will battle Nzema Kotoko and All Blacks against newbies Future Stars on Sunday.

New entrance Akatsi All Stars open the Zone 3 fixture when they engage Mighty Jets tomorrow at the WAFA Park, Sogakope.

It will be a tough contest between former Premier League duo, Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.

Young Wise host Krystal Palace tomorrow with Uncle T facing Heart of Lions.

Two debutants, Susubiribi and Kwaebibrim will tussle with Tafo Rovers at Akim on Sunday.

Debutants Golden Kick will welcome Tema Youth to the Dawu Park tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Baffour Soccer Academy will host Unity FC; B.A United host Nsaotreman; Tamale City welcomes Berekum Arsenal, Soccer Intellectuals host Holy Stars; Sekondi Hasaacas will slug it out with Unistar; Wassaman play Skyy FC; Bekwai Youth face Ebusua Dwarfs; Vision FC host Kotoku Royals while

Accra City Stars playNania FC.