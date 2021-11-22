Somalia: Investigation Commission Blames Al-Shabaab for Death of Female Spy Agent

The Commission of Inquiry into the case of Ikraan Tahliil Farah, a female spy agent who has been missing since June 26, 2021, has on Sunday night exonerated National Intelligence and Security Agency and blamed Al-Shabaab.

Military Court Prosecutor General Abdullahi Kamey pointed a finger at Al-Shabaab, a group affiliated to Al-Qaeda fighting to topple the federal government.

The group however denied involvement in killing the spy agent.

He said they had investigated members including former spy chief Fahad Yassin, Yassin Farey, Abdullahi Kulane, Asma Yusuf and Abdiqani Wadna Qabad of NISA.

"During the course of the investigation, the commission did not come up with any evidence that Ikraan Tahliil Farah was missing at the hands of NISA officials," Kamey said.

Gen. Abdullahi Bulle Kamey, the Attorney General of the Armed Forces, said that the Ikran case investigation commission had sent a letter to NISA stating that Ikraan had been abducted by Al-Shabaab and later killed.

Kamey said the commission's investigation revealed that there was no evidence that Ikraan Tahliil was in NISA custody.

General Abdullahi Bulle Kamey also said they visited the office of the National Security and Intelligence Agency and reviewed CCTV cameras.

On 26 June 2021, NISA employee Ikran Tahlil Farah was abducted close to her home in the Abdulaziz district of Mogadishu.

On 26 June 2021, NISA employee Ikran Tahlil Farah was abducted close to her home in the Abdulaziz district of Mogadishu.

NISA published a statement on 2 September 2021 claiming that Ikran had been handed to Al Shabaab, who it claimed had then killed her, but Al Shabaab denied any involvement.