Zimbabwe: Techwomen Applications Are Open

22 November 2021
United States Embassy (Harare)
The 2022 TechWomen application season is now open.

TechWomen is a professional exchange program that directly supports the U.S. foreign policy goal of advancing the status of women and girls around the world by enhancing their skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to enable participating women to reach their full professional potential. When applying, women will select one of six tracks: information technology, green technology, science, internet, biotechnology, or telecommunications.

TechWomen empowers the next generation of women leaders in the technology field by bringing together women in Northern California with their counterparts in the Middle East, Central Asia, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa for a professional mentorship and exchange program at leading technology companies. Approximately 108 emerging leaders working in STEM fields from 21 countries in North Africa and the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Central Asia will travel to the United States in September 2022 for an intensive exchange focused on promoting collaboration in science and technology.

The TechWomen initiative identifies emerging leaders with expertise in technology to attend a five-week program that includes project-based mentorships at leading companies in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area. The women also attend workshops, networking events, a conference, and meetings in Washington, D.C.

To submit your application for the Techwomen 2022 program, please follow the link: The application deadline is January 5, 2022. Specific application instructions can also be found at TechWomen.org.

