Somalia: National Treasury Says Millions of Dollars Stolen From Government Budget

Somali National Auditor General Mohamed Mohamud Ali Afgoye has released an annual report on the audit of Somali government departments.

According to the report, 25 entities and three embassies have been audited.

The Auditor-General Mohamed Mohamud Ali Afgoye said contracts worth $31 Million not registered with the auditor general's office and the existence of unauthorised bank accounts outside the Treasury Single Account.

For the first time, they audited the fishing sector and found an under-collection of $56m in revenue from fishing vessels.

In 3 years, the ministry of fishery issued licenses to 43 domestic companies, 15 cooperatives, 83 foreign companies affiliated to China, collecting only $3.3 million.

According to the report, the 2020 budget was $ 685 million and the audit was $ 287.8 million.

The report also states that the cost of the various agencies without proper documentation is $ 9.1 million.