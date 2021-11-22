Angola: Namibe Bay Project Starts in January

Moçâmedes — The minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, has said that the construction works of the Integrated Project for the Development of Namibe Bay will last 30 months and is expected to start in January 2022.

When presenting the project, during the visit to the port of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the minister informed that the works include the construction of a wharf and the rehabilitation of infrastructures.

On the occasion, Ricardo de Abreu said that the rehabilitation will also include the operating areas of Sacomar Mining Port, as well as the construction of a container terminal.

He explained that the amount of the construction project is estimated at 600 million US dollars, with 85 percent financed by the Japanese bank JBIC and the other 15 percent by a South African financial institution, which he did not disclose.

The government official believes that the conclusion of the project will bring development and growth to the southern region, as well as an increase in port revenues and taxes.

The undertaking is expected to provide at least 500 direct jobs.