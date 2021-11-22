South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Launches Investigation Into Re-Election of Jeffrey Donson As Mayor of Kannaland Local Municipality

22 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

CGE to investigate the re-election of rape convicted mayor in the Kannaland Local Municipality

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has launched an investigation into the re-election of Jeffrey Donson as Mayor of the Kannaland local municipality in the Western Cape province. It has been reported that Donson was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

The CGE notes that while Donson appealed to the Western Cape High Court and had his sentence subsequently reduced, the rape conviction was not challenged. The CGE is concerned about the high number of girls under the age of 16 who fall pregnant every year in South Africa. The Commission has met with government and other stakeholders this year, to discuss corrective policies and actions to address the statutory rape crisis in the country, and the high learner pregnancy statistics in schools.

The Commission views this development in Kannaland as a slap in the face of the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and intends to engage all relevant parties in this matter. The CGE believes that local government institutions should be at the forefront of the campaigns against GBV, as they are closest to people. The Commission will make a public statement once it has completed its probe into the matter.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X