Angola: Walter Stranguay Hospital Needs 100 New Specialists

Cuito — Dr. Walter Stranguay Hospital, in operation since 2020, in Cuito City, central Bié Province, needs 100 new doctors specialized in different areas, to meet the growing demand.

The information was released to the local press on Friday by the director-general of that health unit, David Abel, at the end of a visit by the Secretary of State for the Hospital Area, Leonardo Inocêncio, who assessed the hospital's operation.

Walter Stranguay currently has 104 doctors, 86 of which are on a permanent basis and others providing services to other health units in the Cuito city and some others under training in the provinces of Huambo, Malanje and Luanda.

With over 20 specialties, the hospital is working towards the beginning of neurosurgery and pathological anatomy services, the only ones that do not work, due to lack of technicians.

The hospital has a capacity of 230 beds and provides at least 20 specialized services, with emphasis on obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, neonatology, surgery, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, stomatology and otolaryngology.

Still on Friday, the Secretary of State for the Hospital Area visited the vaccination post against Covid-19 and the works of the former provincial hospital.

On Thursday, Leonardo Inocêncio held a meeting with the governor of Bié Province, Pereira Alfredo, who assessed the works of the Municipal Hospital of Cuito, in the commune of Cunje, and the Missionary Hospital of Vouga, in the municipality of Cunhinga, 30 kilometers away North of Cuito city.