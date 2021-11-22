Africa: FIFA World Cup 2022 - These Are the 13 Teams That Have Qualified

analysis

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a little more than a year away. With the direct qualification stages almost at their conclusion, the contest is beginning to take shape.

Despite Fifa's pending review of South Africa's loss against Ghana, which could see a replay of the match, the Black Stars are one of the 10 African teams that finished at the summit of their respective groups and have moved on to the third round of qualifying for Africa - a two-legged playoff round.

That third round is due to be played in March 2022, with 10 teams having made it past the group phase. These include Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Of those, the two standout teams that are likely to progress to the World Cup - no matter which of the other eight teams they are pitted against - are Morocco and Senegal. The two nations sealed qualification in October already, with two games to spare.

The Atlas Lions were the only team to finish the group stage with a 100% record in African qualifying. Morocco won all their six games to finish the group on the maximum...