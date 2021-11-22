South Africa: Springboks Bolster Depth to Set Platform for 2023 World Cup Assault

The Boks have won crucial matches this year and built depth with an eye to Rugby World Cup 2023.
The Springboks have achieved several important goals over the course of a challenging 2021 season. While results are the primary measurement of success in top-flight rugby, coach Jacques Nienaber deserves credit for winning big Tests while blooding new players and combinations.
Covid-19 restrictions forced Nienaber to select uncommonly large squads over the course of the season. Coaches and players were pushed to the physical and mental brink during a three-month period in a bio-secure bubble.
The silver lining was that Nienaber and his coaching staff had the chance to work with many players and bolster the team's depth with a view to 2022, and ultimately the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The Boks' clash against England at Twickenham on 20 November marks the 13th Test of the season - and the team's 15th game overall when one accounts for the two South African A fixtures staged before the Test series against the British & Irish Lions in July. A total of 52 players were involved with the team between June and late November, and 48 received game time in some capacity.
Making...