Ghana: 1 Shot, 3 Injured in Chieftancy Dispute in Yilo-Krobo

One person was shot while three others were inflicted with machete wounds following a chieftaincy dispute at Yilo-Krobo District in the Eastern Region.

Three of the victims have been treated and discharged from the Atua Government Hospital while the one who was shot in the shoulder was referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The incident occurred at Okper, one of the six traditional divisions of Yilo-KroboParamountcy.

Two parallel divisional chiefs have been enstooled onto Okper Divisional stool by two feuding traditional factions following the death of Nene AnatiAgor VIII in 2016.

They are Nene OdjorpemehNanekeyTerkperteyOforiAgor IX and Nene TeyeAgor IV, known in private life as Isaac TeyeAgor, a 31-year-old Economist with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The latest clash occurred when gun and machete-wielding men stormed the community amidst alleged firing of warning shots in attempt to enstool a parallel Queen-mother for Nene TeyeAgor IV but were opposed by their rival faction.

One of the feuding chiefs, Nene OdjorpemehNanekeyTerkperteyOforiAgor IX, said, "the thugs wielding machetes, sticks and other offensive weapons attacked the youth of Okper at Okperpiem and severely shot and beat any person they came across leading to the injury of three persons.

He stated that the victims were earlier admitted, treated and later discharged at the Atua Government Hospital.

"Yilo-Krobo is at the cross-road, because non-indigenes and blind people have taken over Yilo. The attack on Okperpiem is an attack on Yilo and Yilo-Krobocitizens must rise up. The time has come for us to salvage our town," he added.

SeyelorKwekuAdamtey of AdjikpoOkperNakuyo, in an interview condemned the persistent political interference in the local chieftaincy issues by some political figures.

He said the chiefs have petitioned the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on the matter and called for calmness to resolve all disputes.