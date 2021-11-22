Ghana: ARDA Commends NPA for Robust Regulatory Environment

The Executive Secretary of Africa Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), MrAniborKragha, has commended the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for a robust regulatory environment it created in boosting the country's petroleum sector.

According to him, the sector had seen tremendous growth after the move made by the NPA.

Speaking at a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, MrKragha noted that there were resilient efforts made by the NPA insanitising the downstream industry which in turn had helped the sector in the right direction.

"For me, NPA is the premier and best regulatory agency I have seen in the 21st century in terms of technology deployment in creating a level playing field for all operators involved in the sector" he added.

He thanked management of NPA for their continuous support in helping other regulators and industrial players to boost the sector.

Dr Abdul-Hamid on his part renewed the Authority's commitment to protecting the industry and consumers, by ensuring the right initiatives were implemented for the good of the sector and the country.

He expressed hope that the industry's best years were ahead and reiterated his outfit's commitment to running an efficient and results-oriented downstream industry for the gain of their partners and consumers.