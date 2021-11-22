Ghana: Chief Justice Establishes Tax Court

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has established a Tax Court, as Division of the High Court.

The Court is presently located within the Supreme Court building and uses the Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) to conduct proceedings on Fridays.

The Tax Court is presided over by Justice Margaret Welbourne, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as an additional High Court Judge

The Tax Court commenced hearing on October 29, 2021.

A statement issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority said tax related offences are prosecuted by legal officers of GRA.

The statement said that on Friday, November 19, 2021, representatives of 10 companies including mining, oil and energy companies accused of various offences appeared before the court and granted bail in different sums.

They were charged with failure to pay tax on due date and making false or misleading statement to the GRA.

According to the statement, the punishment for these offences include attachment of assets and sale off the assets, imprisonment and personal liability on the respective Directors and Officers involved

Among them were Union Oil, Warren Oil, M.M Energy, Maiga HHM Company Ltd, Sky Petroleum, Orient Energy, Monex Mining Mansel GH Ltd, Karela Oil and Hossana Oil Company Ltd.

The cases stand adjourned until December 17, 2021.