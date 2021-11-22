South Africa: The Availability of Essential Medication in SA, Tackling the WTO On Trips Waiver and Fighting Fake News

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

How to promote access to life-saving medicines, Gauteng's cancer crisis, climate change litigation and moving from awareness to GBV accountability.

On Monday 22 November at 3pm Maverick Citizen editor, Mark Heywood will be participating in a discussion hosted by the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation titled The Power of Law: How can NGOs Promote Access to (Covid-19 or other essential) medicines through Legal Procedures? Lessons Learned from Past Cases.

You can register to join the event here.

On Tuesday 23 November at 9am the People's Vaccine Alliance is hosting a global rally against the World Trade Organization (WTO) titled Don't Trade with our lives, the aim of which is to demand that the WTO pass the critical Trips waiver on life-saving vaccines and medicines. The organisation seeks to amplify the voices of communities in Colombia, Palestine, South Africa, India, Thailand, Honduras, Kenya, Pakistan, Uganda, Mexico, and elsewhere who have been most affected by the inequalities that have allegedly been exacerbated by the WTO. Legal experts, human rights activists, and public health advocates also will lay out various advocacy actions undertaken by several international coalitions.

You can join the event here.

At 10am, Health activists from Cancer Alliance, the Treatment Action Campaign and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X