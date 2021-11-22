Liberian-German Boxer Confident of Win Against Colombian Blanco in Elimination Fight

Hamburg — Liberian-German boxer Freddy Kiwitt will return to the ring following two successful victories against Octavian Gratii and Johan Perez in September.

The fight on Saturday, November 20 is dubbed the "Return to the Heavyweight," would see Kiwitt comes out against Wilber Blanco who is unbeaten in eight fights at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany.

Kiwitt is confident that he will come out victorious against the opponent.

Kiwitt, a European and African Welterweight champions, speaking to FrontPageAfrica, said that he knows little about the Colombian, stressing that he would approach fight round after round.

Kiwitt further explained that he could not found much video footage of his opponent online, stressing that Saturday could determine the outcome.

Said Kiwitt, "I am aware that he's undefeated. We are aware that he almost conquer everybody but I will not take him lightly but also he hasn't fought the opponents that I have fought. I have more experience, I have fought better people and I am just confident in my ability and I am looking forward to the fight because I think he doesn't have anything that I cannot handle."

Kiwitt who has won the 19 bout including five Technical Knockout(TKO) and three Knockouts (KO), said the Covid pandemic impeded almost two years of prime.

Kiwitt revealed that he delighted to get straight back into the ring after such a difficult period.

Kiwitt was defeated against Luther Clay and attributed the defeat to a minor illness that he had before the fight.

"I listened to my body. Boxing is a contact sport but mentally and physically I feel good. I am ready to fight for sure," Kiwitt said.

"I am trying to showcase on my fight. And I am working always on my weak points and also on my strength. So improvement is a very big thing in my training camp. So I am always trying to explore, trying to make things little bit better. I have seen that I have improved already, so hopefully that I can be able to show that on Saturday," Kiwitt said.

Kiwitt who was born of a Liberian mother, Tutu Tour and German father Werner Kiwitt said that his mother is huge motivation to his success in the sport.

" My mom always shouting and reminding my children. Of course definitely I know what I am fighting for. Of course, I want to fight for my country but definitely it is a motivation which is helping," Kiwitt said.