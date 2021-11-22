Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Welcomes Chevening Scholars From UK

22 November 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has welcomed several Liberian scholars, who have ended their tertiary study in various disciplines at United Kingdom universities under the Chevening Scholarship program.

Making remarks at the welcome dinner on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at a local hotel, Minister Kemayah said the government of Liberia is very much passionate about empowerment, capacity building and human resource development of Liberian youth, noting that one of the surest way to develop and transform Liberia and its people is through manpower development, which is in line with the President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah vision and agenda to transform Liberia.

Minister Kemayah indicated that under his reform agenda at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he want to see many Liberians acquire the necessary skills in higher education and the relevant exposure to come back to Liberia in order to add value to the society.

Minister Kemayah said in the absent of the requisite skills, knowledge and experiences it would be difficult and more of a challenge for the reconstruction and development drive of this country to move further.

The Liberian Foreign Minister used the occasion to extend thanks and appreciation on behalf of President Weah, to the government and people of UK for giving the Liberian students the opportunity to study in the UK, adding that the government of Liberia is proud of the achievement of the scholars, during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony which was organized by the British Embassy near Monrovia, the British Ambassador, Neil Bradley said the Liberian Students achievements is very important in the context of UK and Liberia ties, friendship and bilateral relationship, stating that all Liberian scholars concluded and passed their study with honor and merit, winning a place in the scholarship program is a great achievement in itself.

For his part, Dr. Momo Tegli, who is one of Chevening beneficiaries encouraged Liberian students to take advantage of the scholarship, noting that the scholarship is a merit base, void of nepotism and want more Liberian students should pay key attention to it in order to acquire quality tertiary education in the UK.

