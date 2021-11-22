Liberia: AME University Alumni Association Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Colleagues As Part of Its 21st Homecoming Event

Monrovia — African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) Alumni Association has held its 21st homecoming program and a special memorial service for fallen colleagues who graduated from the university.

The event that was held over the weekend took place at the Eliza Turner Memorial A.M.E Church on Camp Johnson Road.

The homecoming event happens prior to every graduation exercise of the university. This year's theme is: "Fostering Inclusive Participation".

It was a straight three days celebration beginning with a memorial service, sports activities and ended with a beach jamboree.

Speaking with FrontPageAfrica after the service, the president of the alumni association Emmanuel Tieh Delamy said the homecoming aim is to bring back alumni to the university's campus and champion the course of the alumni and advance the ideas for the development of the university.

"This homecoming is so special because it is in honor of service to our fallen Alumni who had died over the years and also, specifically, during the CODIV-19," Delamy said.

He added: "Why this homecoming is so important to us is that the association itself couldn't be available to visit all of the family members or to participate in most of the funeral services. And so, we thought it wise to have a memorial service in honor of them."

"Some of them were instructors to the university and so their contributions to the university cannot be overlooked. Besides, we will also be having a stone on campus with their names placed on the stone to honor them for their contributions to the university," the alumni president stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Still speaking, Delamy said, his administration will document all those who died during the COVID-19 and beyond.

Delamy, at his induction program on November 27, 2019 disclosed that his administration was going to work constructively with the Board of Trustees, and the Office of the president of the AME University to shift the paradigm of quality education at the AME University.

But speaking, he said, his administration has been able to structure the leadership of the alumni to the point where the leadership now has an office at the campus of the University on Camp Johnson Road.

Besides the many reforms, Delamy and his team of leaders during the first wave of the COVID-19, visited and presented a purse to Joyce Woods, a graduate of the African Methodist Episcopal University who got sick and later turned visually impaired.

The leadership of the AMEUAA also visited the homes of former students Baysah Sorsor, Tarrion Togba, Papee J. Clem Wright, Isaac Hinneh, and Mannoh Martin Kabah - they all were either ill or economically challenged.

Also, at the induction of the president Delamy, the Dr. Louise C. York Education Endowment fund was launched to help many struggling and brilliant students receive financial aid to foster the education sojourn at the AME University.

This initiative according to Delamy is in full swing adding that the scholarship is currently benefiting 20 young and brilliant students at the university.