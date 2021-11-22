Liberia: Victor Zean Foundation Kickoff the Rehabilitation Work On a Major Bridge Linking Over 16 Towns in Grand Bassa

Wee District — A major bridge connecting over 16 towns in District 2, Grand Bassa which has served as death trap for more than 30 years, is currently being rebuilT by the Victor Zean Cares Foundation.

The Nahn's Town bridge is located miles away from the district's main commercial capital Glarkon in District #2 , Grand Bassa County.

Commuters from towns and villages have found it difficult to transport their goods to Buchanan and other parts of Liberia for more then 30 years.

Victor Zean Cares Foundation is a Non-For profit organization carrying out humanitarian services across Grand Bassa County visited Nahn's Town to see the deplorable condition of the bridge which has caused impediments for businesspeople using the route to transport their goods.

The Foundation upon seeing the challenge vehicles and motorcycles face in accessing the road , speedily launched the rehabilitation process of the damaged bridge.

During the launching of the bridge rehabilitation, Victor Smith , Paramount chief of the Clan told FrontPageAfrica, "this bridge got damaged since 1986 when we were young boys in this district."

He further stated, "Our leaders can only pretend like they want to fix this bridge during elections and they can't complete the work."

Elder Smith mentioned that his prayer had been to see the bridge being rebuilt before he dies , adding that he feels so sad seeing his kids walking with goods on their heads .

"I pray that the bridge's rehabilitation gets completed in the soonest so that our goods can easily be to the market".

Moncemar Taylue, an inhabitant of the town said, "I am in tears because we have suffered for so many years and no one lawmaker or government official could come to our aid".

She lamented, "We been walking for several years because vehicles and motorcycles can't even enter our towns and villages due to this same bridge problem."

Sylvester Jasper, Director of Victor Zean Cares Foundation explained that his boss Victor Zean is a humanitarian who once lived in the slum communities before traveling to the United States of America.

"My boss passed through all these difficult times and so when we told him about this bridge, he wasted no time but provided over over thousand United States Dollars ($7,000USD) to have this bridge rehabilitated."

He further stated, "We're renting an excavator machine for USD$1,200 per day and the guys are spending five days to have the work done, besides we are providing drums of fuel for the work and also transported the equipment."

"As we have started today, we won't stop until the bridge is rehabilitated and turned over to our people."

George Gayebueh during the launch said, the Chairman of the Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, earlier attempted rehabilitating the bridge but she was distracted by people from the ruling party.

He mentioned that ex-Senator Gbehzohngar Findley allegedly promised to build the bridge, something according to him, stopped the Liberty Political Leader from Intervening.

"I want to say thank you to the Victor Zean Cares Foundation for thinking about our people because they're really struggling."

He further stated, "The office of Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence is opened and prepared to work with people who thinks about development."

The bridge rehabilitation project commenced on Saturday, November 20,2021 and is expected to get completed at the close of November this year.

The project when completed will serve as a mile stone for citizens of Nahn's Town and other surrounding villages who have struggled for years.