South Africa: Ramaphosa Presidency's Dithering Over Rampant Corruption Is the Stuff of Legend

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Hoffman

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now. He was lead counsel in the Glenister litigation.

More than a year after the ANC NEC revealed it had given an urgent instruction to Cabinet to establish an independent, permanent and stand-alone anti-corruption entity, there is absolutely no evidence in the public domain that the president and his Cabinet have paid the slightest attention.

In South Africa there are still groups and individuals, perhaps not numerous enough though, who strive for the enhancement of constitutionalism and for the proper implementation of the rule of law. There are too few in politics, the management of the police and in the criminal justice administration in general who operate on the basis that the Constitution and the rule of law are supreme.

None of us pay much attention to the popular myth of Emperor Nero fiddling while Rome burned.

The myth illustrates poor leadership, but it is just that -- a myth. The phrase is used to criticise someone who is doing something trivial or irresponsible in the face of an emergency. Nero was blamed for ignoring a serious matter and neglecting his people while they suffered.

In the summer of AD 64, Rome...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X