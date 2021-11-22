South Africa: Ramaphosa Presidency's Dithering Over Rampant Corruption Is the Stuff of Legend

analysis

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now. He was lead counsel in the Glenister litigation.

More than a year after the ANC NEC revealed it had given an urgent instruction to Cabinet to establish an independent, permanent and stand-alone anti-corruption entity, there is absolutely no evidence in the public domain that the president and his Cabinet have paid the slightest attention.

In South Africa there are still groups and individuals, perhaps not numerous enough though, who strive for the enhancement of constitutionalism and for the proper implementation of the rule of law. There are too few in politics, the management of the police and in the criminal justice administration in general who operate on the basis that the Constitution and the rule of law are supreme.

None of us pay much attention to the popular myth of Emperor Nero fiddling while Rome burned.

The myth illustrates poor leadership, but it is just that -- a myth. The phrase is used to criticise someone who is doing something trivial or irresponsible in the face of an emergency. Nero was blamed for ignoring a serious matter and neglecting his people while they suffered.

In the summer of AD 64, Rome...