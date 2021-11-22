South Africa: From the Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs to Miscellaneous FC and Beyond

analysis

Mike Wills is a journalist and talk show host.

Bafana Bafana yet again were bullied out of a major competition in west Africa - but it's all part of the colourful African football tapestry.

Undoubtedly the refereeing in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Ghana was dubious, but we always seem so lightweight in that part of the world. Our diminutive stars Percy Tau and Ethan Brooks were consistently physically outgunned.

I remember one European coach's overly graphic explanation on TV commentary decades ago that SA's persistent disadvantage against West African teams was that "with your players I can hold both bum cheeks in one hand!"

So, as the disappointment of the seemingly inevitable loss seeped in during the grim second half, my inquisitive, some would say trivial, mind wandered to the venue.

Cape Coast is a small fishing city 140km west of the Ghanaian capital Accra with a sad history as a slaving post. Its prime tourist attraction, the Cape Coast Castle, was built by the Swedes. Who knew that they hung around the Gulf of Guinea in 1650?

And which team, pray tell please Google, uses the impressive, compact Cape Coast Stadium as its home ground? The...