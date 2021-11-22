Ghana: Black Satellites Receive Insurance Package

Each member of the Ghana national U-20 team, the Black Satellites have received $5,000 from the government as insurance package for winning the African U-20 Championship in Mauritania.

The gesture was in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo's pledge to the 26-member team that conquered Africa in March this year.

The team was earlier presented with $5,000 representing half of the presidential package with the other part to be invested in an insurance package which was presented on Thursday by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

Presenting the total package of GH¢802,100 which is an equivalent of $130,000, to be managed by GLICO, the Minister said the move was to secure a comfortable future for the players.

He said the new policy by government to invest part of such rewards in pension funds was to secure the future of the players.

"After the initiatial investments, players are at liberty to contribute to the fund at any time to ensure they had something to depend on after retirement," he stressed.

He appealed to other sportmen and women to take advantage of this fund to invest in their future.

Coach of the team, Abdul-Karim Zito expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling the promise to the team.

He encouraged the players to continue investing into the scheme throughout their active careers.