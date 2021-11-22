Ghana: Hearts Lose, Oly Draw

AshantiGold deepened the woes of Accra Hearts of Oak with a 2-0 defeat in their week four Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter played yesterday at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Yaw Annor's 51st minute superb strike and a 90th minute cushioning from Abdul Salam was enough to put their title defence in danger.

Hearts were a pale shadow of the side they were last season; failing to create chances but stayed doggedly at the back to thwart the efforts of the Miners.

The champions made several changes with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh coming on for Patrick Razak, Isaac BoatengAgyenim for Isaac Mensah and NuruSulley replacing Robert Addo Sowah but did not alter their player.

In Accra, Great Olympics rallied back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Dreams FC in a pulsating game.

A brace from Fatawu Issahaku and a brilliant strike from Philemon Baffour gave Dreams a comfortable lead in the first half as they appeared to be walking away with victory.

However, Olympics pulled one back in the dying minutes of the first half through sensational Maxwell Abbey Quaye who immediately doubled his tally in the second half to put his side back into the game.

Olympics drew level in the 84th minute with a penalty expertly converted by Samuel Armah.

The home side was determined to get a win but went down by a man after Raymond Grippman was sent off in the dying minutes of the game.