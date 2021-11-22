Ghana: Czech Medical Team Provide Free Medical Care to Tamale, Cape Coast Residents

Barely a month after a medical team from Czech Republic conducted 42 surgeries at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, another team has arrived in Ghana to carry out surgeries at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region.

The team, comprising three orthopaedic surgeons and two nurses conducted 35 surgeries free of charge.

The beneficiaries are those who could not afford to pay for the surgeries and chosen by the orthopaedic department of the hospital, Dr Peter Spiroch, leader of the team told the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra last week.

He said the government of Czech sponsored the medical outreach where specialists from Czech Republic visit Ghana occasionally to provide free medical care.

Dr Spiroch said the team spent about three hours on some cases and mentioned fractures, injuries and tumors as some of the ailments the team treated at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Asked what the team identified as the causes of the ailments, Dr Spiroch noted that two of the children they treated were malnourished.

He said the team was headed for Senegal, another beneficiary West African country in six months time.

Dr Spiroch expressed his profound gratitude to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital medical staff for their support and cooperation.

The other team members were Dr Pavel Korpa, University Hospital Praha, Dr Jan Kovarik, University, Brno and the two nurses- Jaroslava Havranova and Michaela Chytilova-all of Olomolic University Hospital.