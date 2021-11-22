Ghana: Kotoko Maintain Perfect Start

Kumasi — A goal in each half from Samuel Boateng and Isaac Oppong respectively, ensured that Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it four wins from four matches to maintain their perfect start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season as they beatTechiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

It was their second win at home in the ongoing campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors were big favourites for the game, coming with a 100 per cent record.

They lived up to that billing as Samuel Boateng and Isaac Oppongfound target on the 28th and 76th minutes in the match played under floodlights.

Boateng capitalized on a defensive blunder and blasted home a long drive.

Oppong's goal came after he received a decent pass from Fabio Gama.

Without a point in the competition so far, Eleven Wonders had high hopes to record their first win in what would have been the biggest upset but it turned out the other way.

They looked very strong in attack and at the back as well as composed in the middle but their finishing was blunt.

Despite ending as the losers, it was Wonders that had the first try at goal eight minutes into the first half but Prince Baffoe's shot at goal but Kotoko's goalie, Razak Abalora responded perfectly.

Speaking after the game, Eleven Wonders' Coach, Yaw Acheampong,said "I am a little disappointed with my players because the strategy we had for the game was changed after 15 minutes. They started playing their own game.

"Almost eight of our players are unable to play for us. Now we have to use what we have. We hope in our next game against Elmina Sharks we can do something".

But Head Coach for Kotoko, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, commended his players after the game.