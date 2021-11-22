Ghana: Accra Lions Record First Win

Premier League debutants, Accra Lions secured their first win of the season after beating Bechem United 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

First half goals from Christopher Acheampong and Rauf Salifu ensured the Lions roared for the first time this season.

Augustine Okrah pulled one back for the visitors.

The hosts started the game on a good very positive note and grabbed the opener after a beautiful piece of play saw Christopher Acheampong receive a pass which he coolly slotted home.

Six minutes later, Lions profited from another brilliant play between forward Fredrick Akatuk and Rauf Salifu as the latter was fouled in the box for a penalty which the latter converted.

On the hour mark, Augustine Okrah connected a corner kick to reduce the tally.