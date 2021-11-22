Ghana: GSMA Hands Over 2,000 Mono, Dual Desks, Street Lights to Municipal Education Office

Galilea — The Ga South Municipal Assembly (GSMA) yesterday handed over 2,000 mono and dual desks worth GH₵ 515,153 and 200 street light bulbs to the Municipal Education office at Galilea for distribution to schools in the municipality.

The Assembly also donated a quantity of Veronica buckets for the improvement of the COVID-19 protocol in the communities.

Speaking at the presentation, the Ga South MCE, Joseph Stephen Nyarni, said his vision was to ensure that all the schools in the constituency were well furnished with furniture to help improve upon learning and teaching in the schools.

The street light bulbs, he said, was also to improve upon the insecurity situation in the communities and boost economic activities in the evenings.

According to him, an inspection tour of the schools within the communities revealed that, there was a deficit of 10,000 pieces of classroom furniture that needed to be supplied.

The Ga South MCE promised to ensure that, every school in the municipality was furnished before his tenure of office ends.

Mr Nyarni said the Assembly would continue to invest in infrastructure at the basic school level to ensure that a better teaching and learning environment was attained for the school children in the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive said, education was a key to national growth and development and therefore he would see to it that, the on-going classroom block projects would be completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called for proper maintenance of the furniture and the street light bulbs and urged the office of the Municipal Education and the Assembly Members to ensure that the items were kept well and distributed to the various sectors.

Handing over the desks to Mr Henry Ayetse, the Ga South District Education Director, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency, said public schools were now admitting more children because of the government policy of School Feeding Programme.

He advised the assembly members to put away partisanship from national development, and ensure that development becomes their priority.

The MCE in a related development handed over two-unit semi-detached nurses bungalows to the Municipal Health Directorate to provide additional accommodation for the health staff.

According to Mr Nyarni, the GH₵ 424,534.38 project was funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The Municipal Public health Officer,

Mrs Caroline Armarboye thanked the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amanfrom for their kind gesture.