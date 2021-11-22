Ghana: We'll Support Mining Industry to Thrive - Jinapor

The government will continue to create the enabling environment for the mining industry to thrive, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said.

That, he said, would help to position Ghana as the hub of mining in Africa.

Speaking at the seventh Ghana Mining and Industry Awards at the weekend, Mr Jinapor said "government has scrapped the three per cent withholding tax on processed gold and replaced it with 1.5 per cent withholding tax of unprocessed gold."

"For the avoidance of doubt, there will be no taxes collected at the point of export through the Precious Minerals and Marketing Company from small-scale mining operators," he said.

The programme was on the theme "Position Ghana as the Mining Services Support Hub in West Africa."

Mr Jinapor, who was the guest of honour, said the government had kept faith with the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) and enjoyed better relationship with the Chamber members over the past six years," he said.

The Minister said government partnership with the chamber and the security agencies, had beefed security at the mining sites of the members of the GCM and also taskforce had been set up and chaired by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker,to see to the protection of mines sites and mining industry from any eventualities.

Mr Jinapor said the theme of the programme was appropriate as it "if forms part of the broader vision of the government to make Ghana the hub of mining in Africa where all mine and all mining-related activities from exploration, refinery, research and innovation would thrive."

"Our potential is huge and we have to tap it in full. We need to build the complete value chain of mining in Ghana and make the country undisputed mining hub in Africa. We can only do so with the support and co-operation from all the players in the mining industry," Mr Jinapor said.

He called for strong local participation in the mining industry, stressing that"this is the only path we can create a truly sustainable industry, which is mutually beneficial to all partners."

Mr Koney in his address said in spite of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had impacted on businesses, the mining industry continued to play critical roles to the development of the economy and the lives of the citizens.

He said the significance of mining in the country's development could not be overemphasized, "adding that the sector hold prospects for job creation and great potential for attracting foreign direct investment into the country."

Mr Koney said the GCM would continue to be a key player to help enhance sustainable development through the activities of its member companies.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited emerged the Mining Company of the Year, Interplast Limited won the Best Performer In Local Manufacturing of Mining Inputs, Zen Petroleum Limited won the Best Performer in Mines and Supplies, TribuneResources Limited won the Best in Exploration (Junior), Asanko Gold Ghana Limited won the Best Explorer in Explorer (Senior) and Ghana Manganese won the Best Performer in Local Content.

Perseus Mining Limited won the Best Performer in Occupation Health and Safety, Abosso Gold Fields won the Best in Performer in Corporate Social Investment, Asanko Gold Ghana won the Best Performer in Innovation.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Mineral Commission, Mr Benjamin Aryee, won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Mining Personality of the Year went to Shadrach Adjetey Sowah of Golden Star Wassa.