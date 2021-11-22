Ghana: At the 4th Corporate Excellence Awards - IOD- GH Pushes for Passage of Directors Bill Into Law

The Institute of Directors- Ghana (IoD-Gh) on Friday held its 4th Corporate Excellence Awards with a call on its stakeholders to rally support behind the passage of the Directors Bill into law.

MrRocksonDogbegah, President of the Institute said the Bill which was currently with the Ministry of Education for consideration if passed would ensure ethical standards for good corporate practice which would inure to organisational growth and development.

The awards was held under theme: "Good corporate governance and ethical leadership: An essential requirement for organisational turnaround. "

The award, which was held online had other Institute of Directors from Africa such as Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria sending their goodwill messages online whiles their Zimbabwean counterpart was the Guest of Honour.

MrDogbegah said the aim of the event was to stimulate and sustain the culture of good corporate governance, champion directors' development through education which would ultimately lead to good corporate practice and development in Ghana.

He asked all stakeholders to ensure the passage of the Bill that could engender good corporate governance and directors' ethical conduct adding that attention to Boards training and appraisal was also another key issue in ensuring good and ethical corporate governance.

MrDogbegah said the institute looked forward to the future with optimism and hope as it has put several programmes and measures in place which would culminate to good corporate governance in the near future.

Special Recognition Award was jointly won by Bank of Ghana, the Security and Exchange Commission, the State Interests and Governance Authority and Zoomlion Limited.

Some individuals who were given special recognition at the event included, the Governor of Bank of Ghana,Dr Ernest Addison together with his two deputies as well as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Janet Fofie whiles Nhyiraba Yaw SompaOkyere and Dr Kofi Mensah were adjudged the Up and Coming Director of the Year and Innovative Director of the Year respectively.

In the competitive awards category, Metropolitan Life Insurance, Ghana emerged as the Best Life Insurer for good corporate governance with B5 Plus Limited being adjudged the best under Fabricated Metal Industry category with the Zenith Bank taking the Best in Universal Banking whiles the multimedia Group Limited was awarded a Special Recognition for their good work in the media terrain.