South Africa: Local Influencers Take a Bite Out of Wimpy's New Menu

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wimpy

What happens when you take a group of diverse South African influencers and invite them over for lunch? On paper, they're probably going to have a thing or two to say about what's on their plate. In reality, the conversation will take a few interesting turns, with everything from local languages to cultural diversity popping up as talking points.

When Wimpy launched its new menu, they wanted an assorted group of South Africans to try it out and give their thoughts. So, they collaborated with some of Mzansi's most loved influencers by inviting them to a tasting session. They roped in everyone from comedian, Siyabulela 'Ta Fire' Deli to YouTuber, Sipho 'Sipho Says' Muchindu and they could all agree on one thing: The new menu was packed with loads of local flavour. The same can't be said for all the other talking points. Whether it was how the word lekker is pronounced, or how a paptert could only exist in a country like ours, it's pretty clear that there's no shortage of perspectives and opinions related to all things local. But, for Wimpy, that's the beauty of living in Mzansi: Our diversity's a big deal. That's why Wimpy went out...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

