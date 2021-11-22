South Africa: The Future Looks Bright for Bafana Bafana If They Can Maintain the Current Trajectory

analysis

Regardless of the outcome of South Africa's appeal to Fifa to have their clash against Ghana replayed, the players can hold their heads up after a valiant World Cup-qualifying effort.

When coach Hugo Broos touched down in South Africa, he inherited a Bafana Bafana team that had long lost the support of the public. Perhaps the Belgian's biggest achievement in such a short time period is that South Africans care about Bafana Bafana again.

There were some who had completely thrown in the towel on the team after years of it deteriorating. There was another group on the opposite end of the scale who still supported the team - investing their time and energy into it, and being constantly rewarded with disappointment.

Then there were the supporters who were completely uninterested in how Bafana Bafana performed. They expected the team to lose before it even played, and were not moved whatsoever when the team won. They belonged in the majority.

With Broos at the helm, there is hope that things can change and that those with a negative or nonchalant approach to the senior national men's team can once again be swayed back to supporting it.

Apathy

