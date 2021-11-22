South Africa: The Future Looks Bright for Bafana Bafana If They Can Maintain the Current Trajectory

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Regardless of the outcome of South Africa's appeal to Fifa to have their clash against Ghana replayed, the players can hold their heads up after a valiant World Cup-qualifying effort.

When coach Hugo Broos touched down in South Africa, he inherited a Bafana Bafana team that had long lost the support of the public. Perhaps the Belgian's biggest achievement in such a short time period is that South Africans care about Bafana Bafana again.

There were some who had completely thrown in the towel on the team after years of it deteriorating. There was another group on the opposite end of the scale who still supported the team - investing their time and energy into it, and being constantly rewarded with disappointment.

Then there were the supporters who were completely uninterested in how Bafana Bafana performed. They expected the team to lose before it even played, and were not moved whatsoever when the team won. They belonged in the majority.

With Broos at the helm, there is hope that things can change and that those with a negative or nonchalant approach to the senior national men's team can once again be swayed back to supporting it.

Apathy

Speaking at a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X