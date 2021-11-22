South Africa: Vodacom Outperforms On ESG Goals, Ranks First in Sustainalytics Report

analysis

Sustainalytics - the largest independent provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research and ratings - has ranked Vodacom Group as the world's number one telecommunications service company based on ESG performance.

Indicative of how Vodacom has accelerated its commitment to sustainable development action, the 2021 Sustainalytics report saw the company improve to 1st place from 2nd place in 2020 out of 221 companies in the sector.

"We are honoured to receive this first-place ranking, as it reflects our efforts in driving digital and financial inclusion while reducing our carbon footprint. While this year's ratings underscore the great strides we've made in meeting our goals, we remain focused on reaching our next set of targets as part of our journey as a purpose-led organisation," says Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

ESG in Action

Vodacom became the first South African telco to secure an ESG loan when it concluded an agreement with Standard Bank South Africa (SBSA) in 2019. The interest rate Vodacom pays on the loan is directly linked to the company's ESG performance, which is measured against Sustainalytics' international benchmarks.

For Vodacom's ESG measures to succeed in having a positive impact on its operations in the long-term, its goals...