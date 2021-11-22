South Africa: Hopes High That Banyana Ba Style Champions League Win Will Inspire New Dawn for SA Women's Football

analysis

Following Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies clinching the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League, the management of the team is hopeful that the historic victory can speed up the growth of the professional sport for women in the country.

Two weeks after its curtain-raiser between Wadi Degla of host nation Egypt, and AS Mande of Mali, the first-ever edition of the CAF Women's Champions League concluded on Friday, with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies beating Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to clinch the continental competition.

In the process, Sundowns made history as they became the first club to have both their men and women's team win the prestigious continental competition after the men's team was successful in 2016.

Sundowns management says this achievement by the women's team will serve the sport well, now and in the future.

"We're trying to make sure that football is more accessible to young females. So, we are looking into [setting up] junior teams. At the moment, as far as I know, we are one of the few clubs that allow young girls to play with our under-12s and our under-13 boys in our Sunday league," Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe told journalists at OR Tambo international airport.

"The...