Nigeria: Scam Alert! Nigeria CDC Not Giving Out Cash, Disregard Viral Whatsapp Voice Note and Messages

"Hello, you are speaking with Mr Godwin Adebayo from NCDC. We received a message from the federal government that we should credit you with the sum of N35,000 due to the past away Covid-19 lockdown. Congratulations, your account number-" says a voice note circulating on WhatsApp in Nigeria in November 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) leads the preparedness, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies in the country.

The audio clip claims the federal government has instructed the NCDC to give out money to Nigerians.

Text messages have also circulated on WhatsApp claiming that the health institute has kicked off an empowerment programme.

One such message reads: "Goodnews! NCDC has just started empowerment of (150,000) send your account number to Mr Godwin on 07048692621) listed banks Uba, union, Fcmb bank".

But are these claims authentic?

Disregard messages requesting banking details

In August 2020 Africa Check debunked a similar claim spread on WhatsApp that the NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health were recruiting.

The NCDC said the message was "fake".

The NCDC has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudulent messages or calls claiming to be from the agency and asking for account numbers or other personal details.

"Kindly disregard and avoid further sharing. NCDC has the responsibility to protect the health of Nigerians. This does not involve the distribution of funds or Covid-19 palliatives," the agency said.