Nigeria: Scam Alert! Nigeria CDC Not Giving Out Cash, Disregard Viral Whatsapp Voice Note and Messages

22 November 2021
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

"Hello, you are speaking with Mr Godwin Adebayo from NCDC. We received a message from the federal government that we should credit you with the sum of N35,000 due to the past away Covid-19 lockdown. Congratulations, your account number-" says a voice note circulating on WhatsApp in Nigeria in November 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) leads the preparedness, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies in the country.

The audio clip claims the federal government has instructed the NCDC to give out money to Nigerians.

Text messages have also circulated on WhatsApp claiming that the health institute has kicked off an empowerment programme.

One such message reads: "Goodnews! NCDC has just started empowerment of (150,000) send your account number to Mr Godwin on 07048692621) listed banks Uba, union, Fcmb bank".

But are these claims authentic?

Disregard messages requesting banking details

In August 2020 Africa Check debunked a similar claim spread on WhatsApp that the NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health were recruiting.

The NCDC said the message was "fake".

The NCDC has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudulent messages or calls claiming to be from the agency and asking for account numbers or other personal details.

"Kindly disregard and avoid further sharing. NCDC has the responsibility to protect the health of Nigerians. This does not involve the distribution of funds or Covid-19 palliatives," the agency said.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X