Ethiopia Cautions Countries 'Pursuing Own Foreign Policy in the Name of Aid' to Refrain

Humanitarian aid being delivered to the Tigray region of Ethiopia by a convoy of 50 trucks (file photo).

Addis Abeba — In her routine presser to state media, State Minister of Government Communication Service, Selamwit Kassa, said this morning that the government has warned some countries pursuing their own foreign policy in the name of aid to refrain from doing so, state owned EBC reported.

The State Minister further said that Ethiopians living abroad and friends of Ethiopia have rallied worldwide opposing foreign interventions in the country.

Furthermore, Selamawit urged Ethiopians living abroad and those of Ethiopian descent to transfer money using legal channels. Initiatives shown so far by the Diaspora to support Ethiopia is commendable, she further said.

Commenting on agricultural activities, the State Minister said that an estimated 1.5 million hectares of land in five zones of Amhara Regional State was either destroyed or wasn't cultivated due to the ongoing security problems in the region. In order to compensate for the loss, the government is exerting various efforts to help the areas where security is not posing problems to work with special focus, EBC reported quoting the State Minister.

According to Selamwit, the government is working to achieve input from the agricultural sector by covering 13 million hectares of land and harvesting 374.5 million quintals of produce in order to cover domestic consumption for the 2020/2021 crop season.

With regard to the economy, of the 169.4 million USD planned earning in the last four months 157.4 million USD was obtained, showing an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

Following the US government's plan to remove Ethiopia from AGOA privileges, the government is exerting efforts to shift textile and garment products export to countries in Asia, especially China and India as well as African countries.