Ethiopia: Four Scenarios and the Funeral(s) - Ethiopian Powder Keg Is Ready to Explode in Tragic Ways

21 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Mills

The war is marching closer to Addis at a fair lick. Just 10 days earlier, with the fall of the city of Dessie, the front was 300km from Addis. There is little evidence of a government plan to stop the advance by the rebel Tigray Defense Forces.

"Give a small man a big gun," said the ambassador, "and he will prove he is a small man".

I was reminded of this aphorism in navigating 11 checkpoints on the 145km northwest from Addis Ababa to the civil war's front just beyond the Amharic city of Debre Berhan. At each one we were stopped by a man with a gun, sometimes Oromia or Amhara militia, depending on whose territory the section of road criss-crossed, sometimes local or federal police, and a couple of times, by a mixed group of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) soldiers and plainclothes intelligence officers.

It was the latter, just outside the town of Debre Sina, that gave us the hardest time.

